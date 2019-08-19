MONTOUR – A crowd of Lincoln Highway enthusiasts, government and not-for-profit officials, along with local residents, gathered at Montour’s Maple Hill Cemetery recently for the unveiling of an interpretive panel honoring Henry Ostermann, the first field secretary of the Lincoln Highway Association.
U.S. Highway 30 was originally conceived as a part of the Lincoln Highway, the first transcontinental highway for automobiles in the United States. A route through Iowa was chosen because of the important connection between Omaha, Neb., and Chicago.
U.S. 30 extends from west to east across the central portion of Iowa. Small towns dot the entire route, which connects the larger cities of Denison, Ames, Cedar Rapids and Clinton.
Ostermann was instrumental in the formation of the highway, but was killed on June 7, 1920, when he lost control while passing a slower motorist along a Lincoln Highway curve near the Montour cemetery location.
The creation of the interpretive panel showcasing Ostermann’s life and role he played in the development of the Lincoln Highway was led by Prairie Rivers of Iowa Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway Coordinator Jan Gammon in partnership with support from the Tama Community Foundation, the Montour City Council, Lincoln Highway Association leaders and membership, plus many other local and statewide supporters.
Lincoln Highway Association President Mary Preston and owner of Preston Station, a Lincoln Highway attraction in Belle Plaine, gave a brief history of Ostermann and his work. Preston noted that he traveled the highway’s route twice before its dedication in 1913 that followed by 20 more trips before the fateful 21st when his accident occurred. “Mr. Ostermann made certain to stop and talk with locals and Lincoln Highway consuls to develop grass roots systems to promote improving the highway,” said Preston.
Dotti Thompson from the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa spoke about their close work with the Tama County Community Foundation who determined the project was worth funding.
Living Faith Methodist Church of Tama and Montour Rev. John Christianson spoke of the legacy Ostermann left behind and encouraged those in attendance to think about whom they are and how they want to be remembered.
Local resident Dallas Weise echoed Fisher’s sediment when while lamenting the loss of two brothers along the Lincoln Highway not far from the site of Ostermann’s fatal mishap. “My brother Donald was hit hard and killed by an U.S. Army 4-by-4 truck on the Lincoln Highway,” stated Weise. That was followed by the instantaneous death of another brother Arlo in an accident involving two semi-trucks that sent him crashing into a bridge rail along the highway about a mile from Maple Hill Cemetery where they both are interred.
On a more positive note, last to speak at the unveiling prior to closing remarks was Montour City Councilperson Sue Eberhart who emotionally told the crowd how much the installation of the historic panel meant to her and the citizens of Montour. “On behalf of the city of Montour it’s just so cool because there are a lot of people that make Montour great, and I just think this is wonderful!”
