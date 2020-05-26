Limestone Brewery owner runs for Mitchell County Supervisors Board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OSAGE — When he voted for the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors to go from three members to five, Tony Wynohrad hoped that the decision would allow for more qualified people to run and help make decisions for the county.

Now Wynohrad has announced his intent to run for the Mitchell County Supervisors Board in District 5. He is running as an independent, so he is not on the ballot for the June 2 primary election, but he will be on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

Tony co-owns Limestone Brewery in Osage. He and his wife moved to Osage in 2003. His wife, Laura, grew up in the New Haven area.

His campaign slogan is “to preserve and to cultivate our county.” He said there are many things in the Mitchell County community he wants to preserve, including the schools, the infrastructure, the safety, and the public health; but he also wants to cultivate things like the county’s natural resources. One of his main goals is help the county share everything it has to offer to people outside of the community in order to promote economic growth.

According to Tony, the skills he’s learned as a business owner will help him serve his community.

“(Serving as a supervisor is) basically a public service and it’s a way to utilize my skills to better the county,” said Tony.

