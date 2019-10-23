Limited financial heating assistance will be available to income-eligible utility customers next month through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, according to members of the Iowa Utilities Board.
The annual application period runs from Nov. 1 through April 30. The application period for homes with elderly or disabled residents began Oct. 1.
The LIHEAP program is designed to help low-income homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary home heating costs through a one-time payment made directly to the utility or heating fuel vendor.
Under LIHEAP or the weatherization assistance program, Iowa law protects qualified applicants who are the head of a household from being disconnected from natural gas or electric service from Nov. 1 through April 1.
Although qualified applicants cannot be disconnected during the annual winter moratorium, the Iowa Utilities Board urges all LIHEAP-certified customers to continue paying toward their energy bills through the winter to avoid accumulating high debt and facing potential utility service disconnection in the spring.
MILLER SUPPORTS OPIOID SETTLEMENT FRAMEWORK: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said Tuesday he supports a $48 billion settlement framework with two drugmakers and three distributors over their role in the opioid epidemic.
“Many details need to be worked out, but this framework is an important step in addressing the crisis,” Miller said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
The drug manufacturers — Johnson & Johnson and Teva — and distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen have agreed to the settlement in principle. The deal includes $22 billion in cash over 18 years and $26 billion in medication assisted treatment drugs and their distribution over 10 years.
The state of Iowa, cities and counties would receive a share of the $22 billion in cash to take action to abate the crisis, including providing addiction treatment, community paramedic services, drug courts and other activities.
Miller’s office has sued another opioid manufacturer, Purdue Pharma, and its former chairman, Richard Sackler. That case now is in bankruptcy court.
COURT URGES FREE LEGAL AID: Justices of the Iowa Supreme Court are commending private-practice attorneys who provide “pro bono” legal assistance — legal work performed voluntarily and without pay — to Iowans who may not be able to afford it.
Court officials say they recognize many Iowa attorneys serve the public good by donating thousands of hours of legal services without pay and making financial contributions to legal service organizations and pro bono programs to fill the “justice gap” — the difference between the legal needs of people and the resources available to address those needs.
According to the Office of Professional Regulation, Iowa attorneys in 2018 provided a record 43,348 hours of pro bono legal services to charitable organizations that were unable to afford legal services. Also last year, Iowa attorneys provided 89,484 hours of pro bono legal services to individuals who could not afford such assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.