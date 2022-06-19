'Light Up College Hill': Partnership plans LED-lighted truss entrance arches for Cedar Falls district

CEDAR FALLS — The College Hill Partnership hopes to erect two LED-lighted truss entrance arches over College Street in 2023.

The goal would be to identify College Hill as a “historic location and significant entertainment district” for the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, and the greater region.

In order to cover the $100,000 to $150,000 estimated cost, Board Vice President Chris Martin said Friday, the organization is applying for a Destination Iowa grant.

Made possible by the American Rescue Plan, the Destination Iowa funding is given out as part of the “Tourism Attraction” program.

If awarded, the grant would cover the full expense. The partnership would not be on the hook for a match.

On Monday, the College Hill Partnership formally will seek a resolution of support from the City Council.

“The mission of the College Hill Partnership is to revitalize the Hill,” Martin said. “That’s been 14 years in the making, and the next step is to make it amendable to tourism and development.”

One of the purple arches, with “College Hill” in golden lettering, will be installed at the bottom of the Hill south of 20th Street, near Kwik Star and Jimmy John’s.

The other would be at the top of the Hill, south of 23rd Street and near the edge of campus and Copyworks.

Martin said the arches will be more than 18 feet tall and about 30 feet wide.

The signs have been planned for two years as the partnership has worked with Stickfort Electric Company, Signs and Designs, and city staff to identify the best and safest way to create distinctive entrances to the district.

“We want these to be iconic entrance signs, the types where you want to take a photo and post it to Instagram,” said Martin.

