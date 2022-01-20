Lifetime trout licenses now offered to seniors

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022:

LIFETIME TROUT LICENSE: Iowa anglers who are at least 65 years old can now buy a lifetime trout fishing license for $65.

Revenues will be used exclusively to stock state trout streams and community trout ponds.

Licenses are available at 700 locations across the state, and online at https://gooutdoorsiowa.com/.

Paper licenses can be upgraded to durable hard cards with custom art from Iowa artists for an extra $5.

CHILD CARE RATIO CHANGE: After hearing concerns from child care providers, Iowa lawmakers still plan to loosen staffing ratios but not quite as much as originally proposed.

A proposal to increase the number of 2-year-olds one care center staff member could watch from six to eight received pushback from providers worried about child safety and staff burnout.

So a House Human Resources subcommittee is amending House Study Bill 511 to change the staffing standard to one-to-seven, which was the Department of Human Services’ original recommendation.

It also brings Iowa into alignment with several states, according to Janee Harvey, DHS administrator of the adult, children and family services division.

“The 2-year-olds is the age range that we heard the most concerns about,” Harvey told the committee. “I understand why. They’re toileting. They bite. I guess I could just say that they’re 2.”

However, not all 2-year-olds have the same “intensity of need,” Harvey said.

A child care provider who has more 2-year-olds nearing 3 may feel comfortable with a one-to-seven ratio, she said.

“Or maybe they have a bunch of 2-year-olds who just turned 2, and they're like, ‘You know, we're better off doing six.’ ”

RURAL DEVELOPMENT GRANTS: More than $500,000 in grant funding is being awarded to 32 rural Iowa communities and three counties through the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.

Among the recipients announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority on Thursday were these in Northeast Iowa:

$20,000 to the Sunflower Child Development Center in Decorah for a program focused on energy conservation and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).

For a list of all the recipients, go to iowaeda.com/empower-rural-iowa/ or contact Liesl Seabert at Rural@iowaeda.com.

HUNTING AND TRAPPING: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested.

“We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, DNR’s Wildlife Bureau chief. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”

The meetings are open to the public.

Comments collected from the public meetings will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR before it proposes changes to hunting rules and regulations.

Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.

The meetings include:

Waverly, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Waverly Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave.

Calmar, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Northeast Iowa Dairy & Agriculture Foundation (Dairy Center), Room 115, 1527 Highway 150 South

Toledo, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m., Tama County Nature Center, 2283 Park Road, Toledo.

