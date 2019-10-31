State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald presented a check for $55,000 to Stacy Sime, president and chief executive officer at LifeServe Blood Center in Des Moines, that represented unclaimed money identified via the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt operated by Fitzgerald’s office.
Sime said the funds were routed through the treasurer’s program when the Blood Center of Iowa merged with the Siouxland Community Blood Bank in 2010 to create LifeServe Blood Center, which affects thousands of hospital patients across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
Fitzgerald said Thursday’s event was intended to remind all nonprofit organizations, businesses and individuals to search for possible unclaimed funds that have made their way to the treasure hunt program. Fitzgerald said more than $373 million is waiting to be claimed.
The program has returned more than $271 million in unclaimed property — money or other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the property’s owners — to more than 592,000 people since its creation in 1983.
Pat Grassley names chairmanRep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, is Iowa House Speaker-Select Pat Grassley’s choice to serve as chairman of the budget-writing House Appropriations Committee during the coming 2020 session.
Mohr replaces Grassley, R-New Hartford, who served as appropriations chairman before becoming speaker-select.
Mohr, who was first elected in 2016, most recently served as chairman of the transportation, infrastructure and capitals appropriation subcommittee, which includes budgets for the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund and the Department of Transportation. In selecting Mohr, Grassley praised him as a strong fiscal conservative “with a wealth of real-world experience” and a thoughtful problem-solver with a proven track record of success.
Census committee formedGov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday she is forming the Iowa Census Complete Count Committee to increase awareness among Iowans about the importance of completing the U.S. census in 2020.
The governor named Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg as chairman of the committee and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate as vice chairman.
The census date is April 1, 2020, and this will be the first census people are able to respond to online.
“In the last two censuses, we’ve been second- and third-highest in the nation in our initial participation rate,” Reynolds said in a statement. “I’m hoping that this committee can help us be first in the nation in census participation in 2020. In addition to being critical for reapportionment, the census helps determine the allocation of an estimated $650 billion each year in funding for schools, roads and other public services.”
The committee will work to raise awareness of the census and its importance, and provide a way to share best practices from the estimated 30 to 40 local complete count committees that have formed in Iowa.
Reynolds said her office will accept applications until Nov. 22 from Iowans interested in serving on the committee and will reach out to individuals representative of traditionally undercounted groups and organizations with a wide reach into Iowa communities. Those interested should visit the governor’s office website at governor.iowa.gov and choose the census 2020 tab for how to apply.
Propane regulations suspended
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Thursday temporarily suspending certain regulatory provisions pertaining to hours of service for the delivery of propane.
Early winter weather conditions, late harvest and high demand for petroleum products throughout the Midwest have resulted in low supplies of propane, according to the governor’s office.
The proclamation temporarily suspends provisions of Iowa law pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers delivering propane.
The proclamation is effective Saturday and will expire at midnight Nov. 30.
