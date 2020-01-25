Life sentence reform could be topic for state legislature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The forum focused on criminal justice; and lawmakers in attendance included Sen. Eric Giddens, Sen. Bill Dotzler, Rep. Bob Kressig, Rep. Timi Brown Powers, Rep. Ras Smith, Rep. Dave Williams.

Lawmakers also discussed proposals to restore voting rights for those convicted of felonies. Gov. Kim Reynolds said she would support such a change, but efforts to pass a constitutional amendment on the issue stalled in the legislature last year.

Smith, a Democrat, called Republican Reynolds’ support of felon voting rights and other criminal justice reforms “lip service.”

“She said a lot of things I don’t see her putting a lot of weight behind. Her task force was good, has a lot of good recommendations, but I think she understand the makeup of the Iowa legislature right now as well. It’s easy to say these things when she knows the senate isn’t receptive to hearing any of it,” Smith said.

Hayes also talked about the need to address the backlogged demand for mental health and drug treatment services and job training in prison. He said the average prison stay is currently about 20 months.