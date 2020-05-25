Life experiences have prepared them, Democratic U.S. Senate hopefuls say

“It’s getting back to listening to Iowans, solving problems and giving Iowans a seat at the table — not just the establishment and special interests,” he said.

He’s best-equipped to do that, he said, because of his experience as a teacher in rural Iowa and building a business in the state’s largest city — a business he notes provides paid family and sick leave and has a leadership team that’s more than 60 percent women.

Overall, Mauro said, the race is about who can best address inequality.

“While our families are struggling to put food on the table, the top 1 percent of this country is continuing to enrich themselves off the Trump tax cuts and the COVID stimulus package,” he said. “I fundamentally believe that those benefiting the most from an economic system have an obligation to pay for the roads they drive on every day, for the police that keep them safe, for the schools that teach their children and for the health care that keeps them safe. No family in the wealthiest country in the world should be going hungry.”

Greenfield touts her experience as a businesswoman and mother. She has broad grassroots support, Greenfield said, pointing to her 19,000 contributions from Iowans and endorsements by 24 labor unions, including the Iowa AFL-CIO that represents nearly 70,000 Iowans.