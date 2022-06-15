Leisure services raising more money for Gates and Byrnes Park project

WATERLOO — More money may be coming to support the transformation of Gates and Byrnes parks.

Waterloo Leisure Services currently has $12 million from fundraising and has applied for at least $4.275 million more in grants. The entire project is estimated to cost at least $16 million. The projects will each take a year to finish but the end result will completely change how the parks look.

The groundbreaking for Gates Park, at 620 E. Donald St., will happen in spring 2023 and is estimated to be completed by the next fall or spring 2024.

Byrnes Park, at 101 Campbell Ave., will have its groundbreaking in fall 2023. Work is set to be completed by summer 2024.

Leisure Services is submitting grants to six organizations requesting funding. These include:

$1 million over three years from the Otto Schoitz Foundation.

$1 million from the Van G. Miller Family Charitable Foundation.

$1 million from the Enhance Iowa Community Attraction and Tourism grant, which requires some matching funds from Black Hawk County.

$500,000 to $1 million from Tyson Fresh Foods.

$750,000 from the John Deere Foundation.

$25,000 from “Make a Splash,” a grassroots organization including VGM employees and RAGBRAI committee.

The commission has also presented to the Northeast Iowa Community Foundation and area financial institutions. Officials plan to submit an application to the Max and Helen Guernsey Foundation fund.

In February, the commission approved the city’s aquatic master plan, put together by consultants Ballard*King and Associates, Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects and Water Technology Inc.

Design contracts from Ritland+Kuiper and InVision Architecture will be on the June 20 City Council agenda. The contracts amounts are listed as $602,225 and $766,000, respectively.

The pools are 41 years old. Both had projected lifespans of 25 years. In 2019, Byrnes pool was closed all summer to repair the walls. Gates pool also experienced a chemical leak. Recreation Services Manager Bob Etringer said both pools frequently have water leakage.

The current plan for Byrnes Park includes a six-lane, 25-yard lap pool with a diving board as well as a zero-depth entry play pool and a lazy river with an integrated waterslide catch pool.

The pool at Gates Park will be replaced with a large splash pad. New basketball courts, a roller skating rink, and an inclusive playground will also be constructed along with a sculpture garden commemorating Waterloo’s Black history.

Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said the sculpture garden may be delayed due to construction near the former Chamberlain Manufacturing site. The commission said it's working with the planning and zoning commission to assess the environmental status of the property.

