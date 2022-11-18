Leibold recommended to be Waterloo's next police chief

WATERLOO — Interim Police Chief Joe Leibold could begin leading the city’s force on a permanent basis.

Mayor Quentin Hart is recommending that Leibold become Waterloo’s new police chief. A resolution approving his appointment, along with an employee agreement, is on Monday’s City Council agenda. If Leibold is approved, he will also be sworn in on Monday.

Leibold declined to comment to The Courier Thursday. He plans to save any comments for the meeting.

He has held the position of interim chief since Joel Fitzgerald resigned in August to take a job as the police chief of the mass transit system in Denver, Colo.

He’s been with the department since 1990. The Courier previously reported that he helped create a complaint tracking form, developed the department’s use of force and body camera policies, implemented wellness programs for officers, and helped write a successful grant to start the department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team in 2008.

The last selection process for chief in 2020 started with phone interviews by the mayor’s office, city human resources staff and police department members before progressing to in-person interviews with the group and the police union. Community presentations were held for the four finalists named by the city.

No part of the current search process was made public ahead of Hart recommending Leibold for the position. The Courier reached out to the mayor’s office for comment on the recommendation, but didn’t receive a response before press time.