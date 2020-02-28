Legislature forum set in Osage
0 comments

Legislature forum set in Osage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OSAGE — The first Mitchell County Legislative Forum for 2020 will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Osage Safety Center, 432 Main St. The Safety Center is next door to the library and has an elevator.

Citizens can hear updates from state Rep. Jane Bloomingdale of Northwood and state Sen. Waylon Brown of St. Ansgar.

Constituents can ask questions and to let their representatives know how they feel on legislation moving through the House and Senate.

The Bi-Partisan Women’s Group of Mitchell County is sponsoring the legislative forum. Co-chairs are Penney Morse from the Democratic Party and Mary Mills Dunea from the Republican Party.

Waylon Brown

Brown
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

+2
Reynolds signs education funding bill
Political News

Reynolds signs education funding bill

  • Updated

Iowa's 327 school districts are getting a $13.1 million boost in state funding next fiscal year to cover transportation costs and to smooth out inequities in the formula used to disperse state aid and property tax proceeds that fund their yearly operations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News