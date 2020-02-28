Legislature forum set in Osage

OSAGE — The first Mitchell County Legislative Forum for 2020 will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Osage Safety Center, 432 Main St. The Safety Center is next door to the library and has an elevator.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Citizens can hear updates from state Rep. Jane Bloomingdale of Northwood and state Sen. Waylon Brown of St. Ansgar.

Constituents can ask questions and to let their representatives know how they feel on legislation moving through the House and Senate.

The Bi-Partisan Women’s Group of Mitchell County is sponsoring the legislative forum. Co-chairs are Penney Morse from the Democratic Party and Mary Mills Dunea from the Republican Party.