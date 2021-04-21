Legislature approves end of voluntary school diversity programs

DES MOINES — Legislation allowing Iowa school districts, including Waterloo, to end voluntary diversity programs is on its way to the governor’s desk.

The House, which approved the change earlier, concurred with a Senate amendment Tuesday and voted 55-37 to send House File 228 to Gov. Kim Reynolds. The amendment would make the bill effective upon her signature and make an exemption to the open enrollment deadline for people in those districts.

The bill would end a school district’s ability to implement a diversity program as a reason to deny open enrollment. Five districts — Davenport, Waterloo, Postville, West Liberty and Des Moines — have voluntary plans based on income. West Liberty also includes English language learners as a reason for its diversity plan.

Led by Reps. Ras Smith of Waterloo and Cindy Winckler of Davenport, Democrats argued that by adopting the amendment, the Legislature would be overruling local school board decision-making and make a bad bill even worse. School districts have certified their budgets, “and we’re moving the goal posts,” Smith said. Legislative decisions have consequences, Winckler added, and the amendment could have a significant impact on Davenport’s “precarious” budget situation.