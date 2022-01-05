Legislators plan to take up worker shortage

DES MOINES — With Iowa’s workforce still lagging behind the pre-pandemic level, lawmakers feel compelled to take action when they return next week to the Capitol for the 2022 legislative session — but just how they’ll do that is unknown.

Legislative leaders acknowledged the need for more workers, an issue not unique to Iowa. They also acknowledged ways to address it: job training, boosting access to affordable housing and child care, cutting taxes or coaxing Iowans off unemployment and food assistance programs.

But details were scarce in interviews with the governor and legislative leaders. Any plans, apparently, will have to wait for the legislative session.

“I don’t go anywhere, and the members of the (Iowa House Republican) caucus don’t go anywhere, where that isn’t probably the No. 1 topic of conversation —- Republican, Democrat, independent —- all across the state,” said Pat Grassley, the Republican House speaker from New Hartford.

“I’ve said any idea that anyone has needs to be looked at,” Grassley said. “That doesn’t mean they’re all going to happen. That doesn’t mean they’re all good ideas. But we have to be putting ideas on the table.”

In January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there were 1.68 million Iowans in the workforce, and the share of Iowans working was 70%, according to state workforce data. In November 2021, the last month for which data is available, there were 85,600 fewer Iowans in the workforce, and the share of Iowans working was 66.8%.

“It is a No. 1 issue that we hear when we travel the state, when we talk to Iowans, and we certainly want to do whatever we can from a legislative perspective to help that,” said Jack Whitver, the Republican Senate majority leader from Ankeny.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she plans to introduce what she called “a comprehensive bill” to address the state’s workforce.

“That is all business and industry talked to me about when traveling the state, and in communities, I don’t care what size, small, medium or large,” Reynolds said. “Workforce is by far their biggest issue.”

Reynolds announced her pending proposal Tuesday during a session forum hosted by the Iowa Capitol Press Association. But she will not offer details until next Tuesday’s annual Condition of the State address.

Reynolds did say her plan will involve working with refugee communities; helping underrepresented Iowans get job skills; supporting adult education; addressing access to affordable child care, housing and broadband internet; and making further changes to the state’s unemployment system.

Reynolds and the state workforce development department already have implemented changes to the unemployment system. Iowans receiving jobless benefits must now conduct more work searches and work with a case manager.

Whitver said one way Senate Republicans will attempt to address a shortage is by getting Iowans off government assistance. Republicans say the changes will help employers find workers. But critics contend changes to those programs could push out people who need that assistance to survive.

“That’s one thing that we’ve been big on for five years now, but it’s even more appropriate now, or more needed now with the lack of workers in almost every field,” Whitver said.

Jennifer Konfrst, the Democratic House minority leader from Windsor Heights, said lawmakers should provide more funding for child care and affordable housing.

Konfrst criticized Republicans for pursuing a conservative agenda over the past five years that she says makes Iowa appear unwelcoming to people from other states.

“Workforce isn’t something that gets fixed by one magic bullet solution. It gets fixed by making Iowa a place people want to move and people want to work,” Konfrst said. “It’s not just one thing. And over the years, especially recently, the Legislature has introduced bills that make Iowa an unwelcoming place.”

Zach Wahls, the Democratic Senate minority leader from Coralville, also highlighted housing issues —- including at mobile home parks where rent has increased dramatically in recent years —- and child care. He said Senate Democrats will advocate for continued investment in job training programs.

“We’re going to focus on career and technical education, apprenticeships, making sure that we are investing in the last-dollar scholarship and community colleges,” Wahls said. “Those job preparation (programs), that bucket is a big one.”

The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature is scheduled to begin Monday.

