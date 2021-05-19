Legislators give final OK to sweeping tax changes

DES MOINES — House Democrats unanimously supported a wide-ranging Republican tax plan at the committee level because House File 893 “included at least 10 platforms of the Iowa Democratic Party,” Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, said Tuesday.

But when Jacoby and fellow Democrats later saw the deal struck by the Republican majorities in the House and Senate, they didn’t like it nearly as much.

Democrats objected to the trade-off called for in the compromise, Senate File 619. In it, Republicans are promising the state would take over from local property taxes the funding of mental health services at the same time they would phase out state payments to local governments that were promised as part of a bipartisan commercial and industrial property tax reduction in 2013.

“My mom made it clear to me you can’t make a promise and not do everything you can to keep that promise,” Jacoby said about ending the “backfill” aid to local governments. That move will result in a $153 million increase in property taxes, Democrats said.

Approved 64-28 with nine Democratic votes, SF 619 goes to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is eager to sign it.