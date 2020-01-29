Legislator says Iowa law prohibits ‘ban the box’ policies

However, rather than banning local “ban the box” policies, Holt’s amendment acknowledges that Waterloo and other cities or counties that adopt such policies are in violation of existing state law. The same law that preempted cities and counties from adopting their own minimum wages applies to hiring practices, Holt said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The amendment, which became HSB 519, “makes it real ... puts teeth in the law and says ‘we’re not kidding,’” he said.

Most lobbyists at the hearing had not seen Holt’s amendment, so their comments generally were about the concept of “ban the box.”

Lobbyists representing insurance industry clients pointed out federal regulations restrict some people with criminal backgrounds from holding some positions.

Larry Murphy, representing the Iowa Catholic Conference and the Urban County Coalition of Linn, Black Hawk, Dubuque, Johnson and Scott counties, encouraged lawmakers to look at bipartisan proposals introduced last year to prohibit public sector employers from asking about criminal history.