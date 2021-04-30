Legislative redistricting on hold until Iowa gets ‘granular’ census data

DES MOINES — Though this week’s Census Bureau population numbers provided answers about which states gained and lost seats in the U.S. House, they were of little help to the folks who have to draw the new Iowa legislative districts.

The Census Bureau count of 3,192,406 Iowans confirmed the state will maintain four congressional districts for the next 10 years.

“So now we can divide by four and 50 and 100 and know the ideal population of a congressional district, state House district and state Senate district,” said Ed Cook, senior legal counsel at the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency that will map the new boundaries.

The redistricting process already is behind schedule because of delays caused by the pandemic and the Trump administration’s efforts to change how the census was done.

Ten years ago, the Iowa Legislature approved a redistricting plan April 14.

“We need the granular data is to start redistricting,” Cook said, referring to county, city and township population data. “Given how exact we try to get each district to the ideal population, it really does depend on the Census Bureau numbers to give us what we need.”