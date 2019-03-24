WATERLOOO — The next Legislative Public Forum for 2019 will be held on March 29, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Central Middle School, 1350 Katoski Drive Waterloo.
The public is invited. The moderator is Tom Eachus from Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health.
Legislators will speak first and then the public may ask questions.
