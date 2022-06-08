Legal battle ends, now Ashworth Drive can be extended to Hudson Road in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A year-long heated legal battle that had prevented the extension of Ashworth Drive to Hudson Road has been settled.

No outstanding litigation exists to prevent the project from moving forward, confirmed City Attorney Kevin Rogers.

According to Chase Schrage, director of public works, plans to extend the street will come before the City Council for approval sometime later this year.

However, the new road will not alleviate traffic related to Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School.

Ashworth Drive will still dead-end west of Hudson Road before it reaches the school. And developer Brent Dahlstrom, who has yet to finish his Prairie Winds development project between Aldrich and the dead end, is not required to build the additional extension to the school.

A settlement agreement, which the council unanimously approved Monday, allows the city to complete the project by acquiring the necessary property at 4919 Hudson Road for $124,000 from owners David and Tamara Nicol.

The agreement involved the city, the Nicols, and their neighbors to the south, Cory and Lisa Johnson of 4923 Hudson Road.

The Nicols had been sued by the Johnsons over land ownership interest and a disagreement on the location of the boundary between their tracts that had been marked by a partition fence.

“As a result of the potential sale of the defendants’ property for the purposes of allowing the city of Cedar Falls to construct a road upon the defendants’ property, defendants notified the plaintiffs they were of the belief that a survey indicates that the fence utilized by the parties and the predecessors is not on the boundary line,” said the civil suit.

The settlement agreement does acknowledge the Nicols’ purchase agreement with the city and assures the Johnsons access to their property during the construction of Ashworth Drive extension, wrote Rogers in a memo to the council.

No money was exchanged as part of the agreement.

But Lisa Johnson made the point to councilors Monday that her family still “strongly opposes the construction of the Ashworth Road extension for several reasons.”

“First and foremost, the location of this road will destroy our privacy,” she said. “The road is scheduled to be 40 feet from all four of our bedrooms.”

Johnson also noted a concern about the setbacks from the future road, in addition to noise and traffic that may arise, and contended the city was “irresponsible” when it decided the road was not necessary at the time the Prairie Winds and Prairie West subdivisions were approved.

“Aldrich Elementary School was also approved well after the subdivision was approved, and a second access point should have been a priority before the school was built, not after the fact,” she said.

