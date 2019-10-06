DES MOINES — The debate is as old as politics: does a party that moves away from centrist policies toward its ideological extremes risk alienating middle-of-the-road voters and thus losing the general election?
So for Democrats and the 2020 presidential election, that debate is not breaking new political ground.
But the stakes in this election for Democrats perhaps amplify that debate.
Democrats are desperate to evict Republican President Donald Trump from the White House, and Democratic voters regularly say that when they are surveying their party’s expansive field of presidential candidates they are looking for someone who can beat Trump.
What they do not agree on is whether some of the Democrats’ presidential candidates, and by extension the primary debate in general, is moving so far to the liberal left that it could wind up hurting the Democratic candidate when he or she is facing Trump in the general election.
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are staunch proponents of Medicare-for-all, in which the federal government would essentially eliminate private health insurance and create a completely government-run health care system. Beto O’Rourke has proposed a mandatory federal government buy-back of military-style assault weapons. Multiple candidates have endorsed reducing illegally crossing the border into the U.S. to a civil infraction and providing immigrants in the country illegally access to health insurance.
These are examples of some of the policy proposals that make many Democratic voters and activists cheer and other Democrats cringe. Place Matt Bennett firmly in the latter column.
Bennett is the co-founder of Third Way, a national, Washington, D.C.-based political think tank that promotes, in its words, “modern, center-left ideas.” He was in Iowa recently as part of Third Way’s effort to influence the influencers: people in early primary voting states and general election swing states who are connected to campaigns and advocacy groups.
Bennett’s message to Democrats: Don’t go crazy during the primary.
“And our fear is we’re kind of going crazy,” Bennett said during an interview in Des Moines in the offices of Iowa Democratic political consultant Jeff Link. “We’re kind of letting Twitter dictate what these candidates are doing and saying. And that’s a terrible idea. And it could imperil us in really significant ways.”
It’s a sentiment shared by some of the candidates in the presidential race.
“I do think there are candidates in this race that are lurching way over, and I’m not even sure I can describe it as progressive. It’s just sort of impractical proposals that may sound good on the internet or on social media, but when they come up to living and breathing human beings just don’t make sense as proposals. And I am worried about the damage that’s doing,” Michael Bennet, one of the presidential candidates and a U.S. Senator from Colorado, said recently during taping for an episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa Public Television.
“In order to beat Donald Trump, we’re going to have to win some purple states like mine and like (Iowa) and like others around this country,” Bennet said. “And if we’re not aiming for that in the primary ... I learned very early on that you don’t say one thing in a primary and something else in a general election.”
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who stresses his credential as the only Democratic presidential candidate to win a statewide race in a state won by Trump in 2016, shares Bennet’s concern.
“These debates are disconnected from people’s lives, and we have to actually be talking about the challenges people have each and every day,” Bullock said during a recent trip to Iowa.
The Democratic electorate seems divided on the debate.
In a September poll from CNN, a plurality of potential primary voters — 49% — said they fear nominating a candidate who is too liberal. And yet many Democrats say they do not share that concern. Some of them could be found recently at the Polk County Democrats’ Streak Fry — which featured appearances by 17 of the presidential candidates. Some Democrats there said they are comfortable with the policy debates in the primary, and even suggested some of the candidates could stand to be a little more liberal.
“I’m way far to the left myself, so I’m very happy with that,” said Lou Fenech, of Cedar Falls, who said he likes Warren “a lot” but also likes Sanders, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg.
“I think too many of us worry about that and we compromise and we shift to a center that is shifting further to the (ideological) right,” Fenech said.
Lorae Johnson, of West Des Moines, said she is “good with” the left-leaning debate within the primary field. She even said of Buttigieg, her favorite candidate (she said Warren is a close second), “In fact I think Pete could go a little more to the left.”
Matt Bennett is warning the party and the presidential candidates to be careful to not be too swayed by voters like Lou Fenech and Lorae Johnson.
“The activists who are driving the conversation on Twitter, who are showing up at campaign events a year and a half before anyone votes, they do not speak either for the general electorate but certainly not even for the broader democratic electorate,” Bennett said. “And that it is very dangerous if our party goes too far to the left. And we can see them leap-frogging each other in an attempt to go to the left in these debates. And we think that’s a really, really dangerous thing.”
Bennett said his analysis is that the key to the 2020 election for Democrats is persuading voters who voted for former Democratic President Barack Obama but in 2016 went for Trump.
“It is very, very possible to persuade Trump voters to come back, or to come for the first time to Democrats, particularly in the suburbs. And it’s a super-high yield bet when you do it,” Bennett said. “Persuasion is the thing that’s going to win this election, and probably it will be Obama-Trump Democrat voters that win the election for Democrats in 2020, if we win. And it will be in those places that we talked about.”
Those places are regions that went for Obama in 2016 and Trump in 2020, like many Iowa counties along the Mississippi River and the state’s northern border with Minnesota.
When asked whether the presidential primary is steering the Democratic Party too far to the left, Buttigieg attempted to split the difference, warning against “purity tests” while saying the party can still stand for “bold” ideas.
“But there’s a way to do that that doesn’t just switch off half the American people,” Buttigieg said during an interview at the Steak Fry. “And that’s going to be really important not just in terms of how to win, but in terms of how to govern.
“If we want to do some of the most ambitious things done in my lifetime or longer around health (care), around guns, around wages, around immigration then we’ve got to keep that American majority on board.”
