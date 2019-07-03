WATERLOO -- The infamous sewer leaking into the Cedar River near Electric Park Ballroom has been repaired.
The city of Waterloo and AECOM engineering firm announced the 10-inch sanitary sewer force main, which had been leaking an estimated 12,000 gallons of sewage a day since at least April, was fixed by 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
AECOM's Doug Schindel said making the complex repair over a five-week period involved collaboration between city officials, AECOM Technical Services, Peterson Contractors Inc. and several subcontractors.
City officials had come under fire for the length of time it took to respond to the leak. But the main was located deep under a flood control levee near the Conger Street bridge and could not simply be shut down during the repair process.
The $415,000 contract with PCI reached its peak Tuesday when the city shut down both the Hackett Road and Cattle Congress lift stations.
A convoy of tanker trucks hauled the untreated sewage from those stations to other manholes from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., while the repair was completed.
Rather than digging into the flood levee to repair the broken main, contractors built a new main on the dry side of the levee and tied it into the force main on either side of the leak. The ruptured portion of the old main was abandoned.
All road closures required for the bypass have been re-opened. The South Riverside Trail along the north side of Electric Park Ballroom to Conger Street will remain closed until the recreational trail and levee work has been completed.
Officials are urging pedestrians and bikers to stay out of the construction area for safety because heavy equipment will still be operating there.
A resident reported the leak to the city on April 25. The city was unable to award a contract to PCI until May 21 due to the difficulty in designing the repair and the time it took to get a bid for the work.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources was notified of the leak the morning following its discovery and has been on site at times during the process.
IDNR officials previously said it would review the entire event following the repair to determine if any fines or penalties would be assessed.
