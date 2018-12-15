WATERLOO -- The Legislative Public Forums for the 2019 legislative session have been planned. The dates are: Friday, Jan. 25; Friday, Feb. 22; Saturday, March 9; Friday, March 29; and Friday, April 12.
All forums will be at Central Middle School, 1350 Katoski Drive, Waterloo. Friday Forums will be 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday forums will be 10 a.m. to noon.
The public is invited. There will be time allocated for questions from the audience.
The Legislative Public Forums are sponsored by a consortium of community groups.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.