Leader of regional planning organization retiring from job he's held since 2013

WATERLOO — After decades of helping the region’s local governments design, fund and build roads, Kevin Blanshan is taking the nearest off-ramp – to retirement.

He is stepping down Friday from the executive director role he has held at the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments since 2013. Prior to that he served as transportation director for the organization – which helps its members identify, secure, and coordinate local, regional, and federal projects and programs. He was hired by INRCOG in 1996.

Blanshan worked on street and highway projects in Waterloo and Cedar Falls such as University Avenue, U.S. Highway 63 and La Porte Road. He also worked on the region’s trail projects, first developed in the mid-1980s. The more than 100 miles of trails connect the Waterloo and Cedar Falls metro areas.

INRCOG recently helped land a $3.5 million Destination Iowa grant to pave the final 16 miles of the 52-mile Cedar Valley Nature Trail in Black Hawk and Linn counties. Blanshan said the goal is to have the trails thought of as a community network for bicyclists and pedestrians, rather than just a recreational trail.

Blanshan said one of his favorite projects was the reconstruction and revitalization of University Avenue.

“It wasn’t popular,” he said. “But we stuck to it.”

The project added multiple roundabouts and reduced lane sizes on the road. It also involved landscaping and updated bus stops. “Both cities embraced the concept of rejuvenating the corridor,” he said.

After more than two decades at the organization, Blanshan hasn’t decided what he will do in retirement. He said he hopes to travel with his wife, Dee, and continue learning more about woodworking.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter,” he said.

Taking over the top position is Brian Schoon, who has worked 31 years for the organization. He joined INRCOG right after leaving grad school at Iowa State University and started as a planner.

Schoon moved up the ranks to become transit director, economic development director and finally director of development in the housing department. He said he’s worked on “hundreds of projects,” but is most proud of the ones that struggled the most. Other top project picks for Schoon included ones that may not seem phenomenal to members of the public.

“Someone on the outside looking in may not find it outstanding,” Schoon said. “But it’s for member cities’ and counties’ benefits.”

Prominent projects he’s worked on include the stormwater pump stations in Waterloo and the community development block grant project in Cedar Falls.

Schoon said he’s not looking to make any immediate changes and is fortunate he gets to follow the two previous directors – Blanshan and Sharon Juon. He said the best advice he’s received is to be persistent and thorough, as well as to see both sides of an issue.

INRCOG serves six counties – Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Buchanan, Grundy and Chickasaw – and 54 cities within those counties.

“INRCOG is one of the best hidden secrets,” Blanshan said.