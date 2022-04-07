 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Leader in Me secures $150K John Deere grant

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO – John Deere in Waterloo will again assist Leader Valley in the growth of the Cedar Valley’s Leader in Me program.

A $150,000 grant from the corporation will help the program reach low-income, at-risk schools in Waterloo: Lincoln Elementary, George Washington Carver Academy and Highland Elementary.

Leader Valley is a nonprofit founded through a workforce development initiative of Grow Cedar Valley. The program is known for creating a culture that helps turn thousands of children into successful students and strong leaders, both in school and in their future careers.

St. Edward Elementary School - 1

Gina Weekley, Leader Valley coach/facilitator, works with a student at St. Edward Elementary School and learns more about her leadership notebook.

“We’re continuing to serve kids who need this program the most, and prepping all our kids for success after graduation,” said Nicole Hackman, Leader Valley director of fundraising and communications.

The program will be rolled out at Lincoln in August, Hackman said. The following spring could be when George Washington Carver students adopt it. Sometime after that would be Highland.

People are also reading…

The funds also enhance Leader Valley’s overall efforts to build social-emotional learning, resilience building, career-based leadership opportunities and equity into its programming.

“The grant means a lot,” said Hackman. “We’ve done a ton of work to meet the needs of the community. It was important that we align with John Deere’s corporate strategy, and we think this grant is a true testament to how relevant Leader in Me’s work is.”

Over the past decade, John Deere Foundation and John Deere Waterloo have provided a cumulative $708,000 to help expand Leader in Me from just two schools and less than a thousand students to upward of 25 schools and 11,000 students and counting.

“John Deere believes that the Leader Valley and their Leader in Me program provides a competitive advantage to the Cedar Valley,” said Matt Meyers, business unit manager at John Deere Drivetrain Operations and Leader Valley board member, in a statement. “The regional approach to the Leader in Me program is helping instill employability and leadership skills in our youth. This benefits the students that are learning these valuable skills and is an advantage for the local businesses these future leaders may someday work at. John Deere is proud to be a partner of Leader Valley.”

The Leader Valley team works with preK-12 schools to equip educators with the lessons of Stephen R. Covey’s book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” and a social-emotional learning curriculum.

St. Ed's - 2

St. Edward Elementary School recently was recognized as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School, a designation given to schools that demonstrate discerning results in the areas of leadership, culture and academics. 

Addressing workforce needs is a focus of the program. According to the grant application, some examples come from a 2019 Grow Cedar Valley Talent Survey that found a varying percentage of Cedar Valley employers are concerned about the talent pool lacking in these essential job skills:

  • 82% concerned about employee work ethic.
  • 75% concerned about dependability.
  • 58% concerned about communication skills.
  • 49% concerned about time management.
  • 31% concerned about teamwork.
  • 30% concerned about leadership skills.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Council approves land sale for 150-plus unit apartment complex

Council approves land sale for 150-plus unit apartment complex

On Monday evening, City Council voted unanimously to approve the sale of the land, which lies north of 501 Lakeside St. in northeast Waterloo, to Union Developmental Holdings, LLC., with the developers hoping the sale will qualify them for state tax incentives to build on the land.

Black Hawk County mayors make cases for ARPA funds

Black Hawk County mayors make cases for ARPA funds

On Tuesday morning, the mayors of Cedar Falls, Dunkerton, La Porte City, Gilbertville, Elk Run Heights and Evansdale, and the mayor pro tempore of Raymond presented some of the major infrastructure improvements that need to be done in their cities. In each case, the city has received ARPA funds of its own, but the amount is not nearly enough to cover the projects needed. Black Hawk County itself received $25.5 million.

Quentin Hart 1

Mayor lays out plans for Waterloo

At the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors’ weekly meeting on Tuesday, Hart announced that his team had been working with de Novo Marketing from Cedar Rapids, and came out with an eight-point plan to be implemented over the span of eight years.

Watch Now: Related Video

The International Space Station will welcome its first all-private crew of astronauts this week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News