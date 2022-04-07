Leader in Me secures $150K John Deere grant

WATERLOO – John Deere in Waterloo will again assist Leader Valley in the growth of the Cedar Valley’s Leader in Me program.

A $150,000 grant from the corporation will help the program reach low-income, at-risk schools in Waterloo: Lincoln Elementary, George Washington Carver Academy and Highland Elementary.

Leader Valley is a nonprofit founded through a workforce development initiative of Grow Cedar Valley. The program is known for creating a culture that helps turn thousands of children into successful students and strong leaders, both in school and in their future careers.

“We’re continuing to serve kids who need this program the most, and prepping all our kids for success after graduation,” said Nicole Hackman, Leader Valley director of fundraising and communications.

The program will be rolled out at Lincoln in August, Hackman said. The following spring could be when George Washington Carver students adopt it. Sometime after that would be Highland.

The funds also enhance Leader Valley’s overall efforts to build social-emotional learning, resilience building, career-based leadership opportunities and equity into its programming.

“The grant means a lot,” said Hackman. “We’ve done a ton of work to meet the needs of the community. It was important that we align with John Deere’s corporate strategy, and we think this grant is a true testament to how relevant Leader in Me’s work is.”

CUNA Mutual grant generates additional momentum for Leader in Me program The goal is eventually having the program in all 34 Cedar Valley metro schools.

Over the past decade, John Deere Foundation and John Deere Waterloo have provided a cumulative $708,000 to help expand Leader in Me from just two schools and less than a thousand students to upward of 25 schools and 11,000 students and counting.

“John Deere believes that the Leader Valley and their Leader in Me program provides a competitive advantage to the Cedar Valley,” said Matt Meyers, business unit manager at John Deere Drivetrain Operations and Leader Valley board member, in a statement. “The regional approach to the Leader in Me program is helping instill employability and leadership skills in our youth. This benefits the students that are learning these valuable skills and is an advantage for the local businesses these future leaders may someday work at. John Deere is proud to be a partner of Leader Valley.”

The Leader Valley team works with preK-12 schools to equip educators with the lessons of Stephen R. Covey’s book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” and a social-emotional learning curriculum.

Addressing workforce needs is a focus of the program. According to the grant application, some examples come from a 2019 Grow Cedar Valley Talent Survey that found a varying percentage of Cedar Valley employers are concerned about the talent pool lacking in these essential job skills:

82% concerned about employee work ethic.

75% concerned about dependability.

58% concerned about communication skills.

49% concerned about time management.

31% concerned about teamwork.

30% concerned about leadership skills.

