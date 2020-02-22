LeaAnn Saul announces run for Cedar Falls City Council

CEDAR FALLS -- After witnessing what she called a "crazy" vote on public safety officers, LeaAnn Saul announced Friday afternoon she was officially running for the at-large Cedar Falls City Council seat up for election next month.

Saul, 64, who is the chair of the Republicans of Black Hawk County and sits on the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission as well as the board of Community Main Street, told The Courier on Friday she would be running for the seat in the special election March 24.

"I agree with PSOs, (but) I was always told we would have full-time firefighters," Saul said. "I do not agree with dumping our full-time firefighters. I think it's crazy. I feel like the city's rushing through these votes."

Saul last ran for city council in 2017, running to fill Nick Taiber's vacated seat, which Rob Green also sought. Green won the seat and is now mayor, and Taiber is back on the council an an appointee in the seat vacated by Green that Saul is now seeking. Saul also was one of more than a dozen people seeking to be appointed in January.

"My main issue is listening to the people," Saul said. "I'm all for progress, for growth, for doing things new and cool. But it needs to be done in a proper way."

