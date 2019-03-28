WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Republican Central Committee elected Lea Ann Saul, of Cedar Falls, as its chair.
Saul wants to dispel the rumor that Black Hawk County has gone blue.
Every two years the committee has an election. Scott Adkins the past chair stepped down, and decided to not to run again. The committee held its election March 21.
Saul's goal as chair is to elect Republicans, she said. She said she'll work to get more absentee ballots during the 2020 election.
"Some of our goals this is year is to get out to do more things and get involved with public service," Saul said. "Get the word out about what we stand for."
Saul is the vice president of PIPAC Health and Life Brokerage, according to a news release from the Black Hawk Republican Party. She is currently serving as a commissioner for the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission and has been the treasurer of the Republicans of Black Hawk County for seven years.
“The next two years will be devoted to organizing and executing a plan for the 2020 election year. It will be an exciting time and our goal is to get Republicans elected from the courthouse to the Capitol,” said Saul in the release.
The committee also elected Todd Obadal as co-chair, Judy Mikeska as treasurer and Anita Keve as secretary.
