Laylin named chairwoman of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors

WATERLOO — New leaders were chosen this week for the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.
Linda Laylin will be chairwoman of the board, while Chris Schwartz will be chair pro-tem. Laylin’s appointment was unanimous, but it took some discussion to come to a consensus on Schwartz.
Superviosr Dan Trelka said there had been a rotation of who held the chair pro-tem position, and he believed it was Tom Little’s turn. Schwartz said he had not held the position yet.
Trelka motioned to appoint Little as chair pro-tem, which Little seconded. Those two voted yes, while Tavis Hall, Laylin and Schwartz voted no.
Hall motioned to appoint Schwartz to the position. Little seconded and all five voted yes.
Former supervisor Craig White previously held the title of chairman. White lost the Democratic primary to Hall and Glen Keith. White had been on the board for 16 years.
The meeting was Hall’s first as supervisor.
Following the Nov. 8 election, he was sworn in Dec. 13 along with new County Treasurer Lynda Hintzman. Trelka, County Recorder Sandie Smith and County Attorney Brian Williams had been re-elected to their positions and were also sworn in for their new terms last month.
Andy Milone's memorable stories from 2022
A reporter’s creed is often reflected in the stories he or she writes during a given year.
I let the facts speak for themselves while informing people, but continued to reinforce in 2022 my belief that it’s not my job to just transcribe government officials’ discussions and decisions at public meetings.
Instead, reporting involves asking follow-up questions, perusing documents and being in touch with as many people as possible to learn more about what’s happening in the community.
Digging up information and providing context is what readers deserve. It gives them a better feel for how decisions impact them and what’s coming in the future.
Here are five examples of stories in 2022 involving government in Cedar Falls and Waverly that hopefully made a difference.
I was shocked when I learned that the city held its swearing-in ceremonies for the newly elected council and mayor without public notice or invite.
It only took one source with access to internal correspondence to offer more clarity about what had been discussed privately.
Explaining the role of a former city councilman’s complaint added some personality to the story.
Sometimes, it’s valuable to ask for updates so officials understand an issue has not been forgotten.
The laws limit what can be released, and it took a Freedom of Information Act request to lend some clarity to the situation.