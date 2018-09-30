MANCHESTER (AP) — A group of Iowa residents wants a state court to force a roadside zoo to get rid of its animals.
The residents filed a lawsuit Thursday in Delaware County against Pam and Tom Sellner, who own Cricket Hollow Animal Park just west of Manchester. It alleges several cases of animal neglect, including keeping animals in cramped, unsanitary cases without access to water and failing to obtain veterinary care.
In 2016 a court ruled the zoo had violated the Endangered Species Act, and a federal appeals court upheld the ruling this past April.
Pam Sellner said she couldn’t address the new allegations but said, “There’s no reason for any of it.”
