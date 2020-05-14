Lawmakers figure out rules for returning to work June 3

There are no plans for remote voting for members who might not feel comfortable being part of a mass gathering in Des Moines, which is one of the nation’s COVID-19 hot spots.

Once inside the Capitol, personal protective equipment will be encouraged but not be mandatory.

Procedurally, Republicans, who control both chambers, said they will set June 5 as the second funnel deadline, which requires bills to have been approved by one chamber and a committee of the other to advance to final approval.

Whitver and Grassley said they will provide guidance on what legislation they intend to take up, but did not take a suggestion from Democrats to decide before June 3 which bills the majority party has agreed to pass.

Revenue questions

Before lawmakers return, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the legislative leaders want the Revenue Estimating Conference to meet and evaluate the state’s financial position before lawmakers create a fiscal year 2021 budget.

The leaders pointed to the “healthy” surplus and reserve accounts under their conservative budgeting practices. However, much has changed in the two months since the REC last met, Grassley said.