Lawmakers exploring options for role in redistricting

DES MOINES — Iowa lawmakers are in discussions — among themselves and with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office — to determine what, if any, role they will play in drawing congressional and legislative districts to reflect population changes over the past 10 years.

The U.S. Census Bureau has informed states that it will deliver data needed for the redistricting process Sept. 30 — 29 days after the deadline for the Iowa Legislature to approve new maps of congressional districts and 150 legislative districts. If it misses the deadline, the state Supreme Court takes responsibility for redistricting.

However, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, hasn’t given up on the possibility lawmakers will play their role in the process that has been held up as a model of nonpartisan redistricting.

“We’re not going to just jump to a conclusion in February that we will not have it,” Grassley said Thursday about the census data.

The Sept. 30 delivery date is six months later than the Census Bureau’s typical release, which it previously pushed out to July 30 because of delays in gathering census data. Ten years ago, the Legislative Services Agency, which draws the maps for legislative approval, was crafting the first plan and lawmakers approved it April 14.