WATERLOO — A change in state law regarding six-axle dump trucks has forced Black Hawk County to put weight embargoes on five rural bridges.

The county Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve the new restrictions at the request of County Engineer Cathy Nicholas.

While the change was driven by a 2018 decision by the Iowa Legislature related to the six-axle dump trucks, the embargoes will affect all vehicles, including grain and livestock trucks, which otherwise would have been allowed on those bridges.

“I believe none of these bridges have an embargo on them now,” Nicholas said.

The action puts 26-ton weight limits on the Spring Creek bridge on Harmon Road between Garling and Bader roads and on the Poyner Creek bridge on Ordway Road between Dubuque and Osage Roads.

A 32-ton limit was placed on the Crane Creek bridge on Marquis Road between Raymond Road and Tahoe Avenue; a 33-ton limit was placed on the Crane Creek bridge on Jesup Road between Fox and Indian Creek roads; and only one truck at a time is now allowed on the Elk Run Creek bridge on Osage Road east of Elk Run Road.

Nicholas said the Iowa County Engineers Association opposed the change and is lobbying legislators to overturn it in the future.

The six-axle dump trucks at full weight concentrate the load in a smaller bridge location, unlike even heavier semi-tractor trailer trucks that spread the weight over a larger area.

Nicholas said the county hired an engineering firm to evaluate its bridge weight limits based on the law allowing six-axle trucks. That report led to the embargoes approved this week.

County engineers across the state are taking similar steps.

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

