CEDAR FALLS — Seventy-four years ago Cedar Falls Police Officer Everett Dutcher was killed in the line of duty. His name will live on in city’s new public safety building.
An open house for the new building will be begin at 4 p.m. Monday, with a 4:15 p.m. ribbon cutting and tours available afterward. There are plans to either name a room or memorialize Dutcher in some other way in the new building.
“In our new facility we do plan to commemorate the sacrifice that he made for the citizens of Cedar Falls,” said Assistant Police Chief Craig Berte. “We’re building the building. We need to get in there and set it up, but then we’ll commemorate (Dutcher) either by naming a room or a statue or a plaque.”
On July 31, 1945, Dutcher, also a volunteer firefighter, hopped on the back of a firetruck heading to a garage fire. On the way, the truck collided with a Rock Island freight train, throwing Dutcher from the vehicle and fracturing his skull.
The truck was carried two blocks by the train from Third Street to Fifth Street and Franklin Avenue close to the modern day downtown district.
The Cedar Falls Fire Chief James Peterson collapsed on the scene when he heard the news of Dutcher’s death, according to Courier files. To this day, Dutcher is the only Cedar Falls police officer to die in the line of duty.
His sacrifice was recognized at the National Police Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. in 2014 and the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial in 2015.
“It had been overlooked, and he was just added to the wall,” Berte said. “We’ve been around since 1865, and he’s our only line-of-duty death.”
Berte considers Dutcher one of the city’s first public safety officers because of his dual role as police officer and volunteer firefighter.
“All this public safety and cross training is supposed to be new and surprising,” Berte said. “(Dutcher) was crossed trained as fire and police.”
At that time, Cedar Falls had an all-volunteer fire department, Berte noted, with several police officers also serving as volunteer firefighters.
