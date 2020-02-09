Late-breaking Democrats favor Buttigieg

When time ran out and a decision had to be made, many undecided Iowa Democrats decided to caucus for Pete Buttigieg.
That shows in the final results — Buttigieg, the former mayor, appears to have edged U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders for the most state delegate equivalents by the smallest margin in Iowa Democratic caucus history.
It also shows in the testimonials of Iowa Democrats that Lee and Gazette reporters have been following over the final weeks leading up to Monday night’s caucuses.
Crystal Meier, for example, just a week out from the caucuses said she was still considering four candidates: Buttigieg, former vice president Joe Biden, and U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.
Previously she also had been considering New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang, but she eliminated him from consideration over his lack of foreign policy experience.
Meier, a Mason City resident and longtime caucus participant, said she went to the caucuses trying to decide whether to caucus with her heart, which was with Biden, or her head, which was with Buttigieg. She said she was still considering Warren, too.
Meier chose her head. She caucused for Buttigieg.
“It’s always been important for me to align with someone who closest as possible represents my approach to policy,” Meier said. “I don’t agree with him on every single thing, but maybe that’s OK.”
Meier said she attended a Buttigieg campaign event in Des Moines the day before the caucuses and described the event as “uplifting.”
“If it is possible to frame problems with positivity, he does,” she said. “He looks at problems as opportunities to provide solutions.”
Meier said Buttigieg received the most votes and the most delegates at her precinct.
Aaron Christopher also broke late for Buttigieg.
Christopher, a business owner from Bettendorf, a week before the caucuses was still trying to decide between who he viewed as the three moderates in the race: Buttigieg, Biden and Klobuchar. He said he caucused for Buttigieg.
Christopher said part of his calculus was his concern President Donald Trump and the Republicans would try to convince general election voters Biden’s son was engaged in questionable business practices in Ukraine. Nonpartisan fact-checkers, citing experts, have found no evidence of wrong-doing by Hunter Biden.
“I became increasingly concerned with the baggage Biden will bring to the general election,” Christopher said. “Trump will have so much to throw at him with Ukraine and Hunter. He’s got a very long record in Washington that can be attacked. He’s old. It’d be a negative, nasty campaign he’d face in the general.”
Buttigieg, by contrast, is what Christopher called “the anti-Trump.” Like many others, Christopher was “pleasantly surprised” Buttigieg performed so well statewide.
You have free articles remaining.
“He’s wicked smart, a good, Midwestern, clean-cut guy,” Christopher said of the 38-year-old former South Bend, Indiana, mayor. “He’s got that (former President John F.) Kennedy quality to him: young, energetic, fresh. The only thing Trump’s been able to attack about him is that he’s young.”
Luke Becker, an Iowa City native and University of Iowa sophomore, also caucused for Buttigieg after previously considering him and Biden.
Although Becker’s support for Buttigieg took a brief detour on caucus night: He said he originally aligned with Yang just to support a friend who was a Yang supporter. But when Yang was not viable at his caucus, Becker moved to Buttigieg.
“I just saw a lot of things about Biden I didn’t like,” Becker said. “He wants to do things too old-fashioned. Pete has a clear, more progressive vision for the future, even though he is moderate.”
Late-breaking supporters may have been a key element in Buttigieg’s caucus performance, but media outlets have stopped short of declaring him the winner. The final results show Buttigieg with a tiny lead in delegates, but there remain questions about the accuracy of results reported at dozens of precincts across the state.
Jeremy Dusenberry, a fast-food worker from Muscatine, stuck with the decision he made late in the process. Just a week before the caucuses, he decided to support Sanders, and he followed through by caucusing for Sanders, who won Muscatine County.
Dusenberry said he listened to what others at his caucus site had to say for their candidates, but in the end he was most moved by Sanders’ commitment to a $15 minimum wage.
Dusenberry had also been considering Biden and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.
“I wish I had that ($15 per hour wage) right now,” Dusenberry said. “I’m not upset with whoever ends up winning. I’ll vote for them in the general. Unfortunately, I live with a Trump supporter.”
Doug Kennedy, a John Deere worker from Cedar Falls, also stuck with his late decision to caucus for Biden.
Before choosing Biden, Kennedy also had considered Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren.
Kennedy said five candidates were viable at his precinct: Biden, Sanders, Klobuchar, Warren and Buttigieg.
“I was surprised that Pete and Amy had the most, and Bernie finished third,” Kennedy said. Biden, he said, finished fifth — garnering three delegates. Sanders and Warren also got three delegates, while Buttigieg and Klobuchar got five delegates each, he said.
These formerly undecided Iowa Democrats agonized of their decision for months, and they were not alone. Polling published in the final week leading up to Monday’s caucuses showed roughly half of Iowa Democrats remained undecided or willing to have their minds changed about which candidate to support.
With their decision finally made, most of these caucus participants said they are comfortable with their decision.
Meier said she was satisfied with her decision to caucus for Buttigieg.
But if Buttigieg does not win the party’s nomination, Meier said she will support whichever Democratic candidate does.
“I don’t know how other states will receive the candidates, but if he were to drop out, I’m not going to be one of those people where it’s my candidate or no candidate,” Meier said. “I will find a new home.”
Reporters Ashley Stewart, Amie Rivers, Graham Ambrose and Brian Morelli contributed.