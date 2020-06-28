Last fall's sewer fix in Waterloo may have caused basement backups last week

“Per our records we hadn’t had any basement backups in that area since 2010 … that were reported anyway,” Bennett said.

When many homeowners reported backups Monday, it was apparent the former cross connections previously helped prevent the sanitary sewer lines from backing up.

“Through further evaluation now … it’s quite obvious to us through visual observation that this sanitary line was relieving itself into a storm line that went straight (north) to Black Hawk Creek,” said Brian Bowman, treatment operations supervisor. “In retrospect it served this area for a long time as an overflow device.”

While the DNR has allowed the city to restore the cross connection at Lawnhill and Home Park, the city will now be required to report it as an illicit discharge of waste water into Black Hawk Creek.

Engineers have stepped up the search for a permanent solution to the sanitary sewers in that area so the cross connection can be removed permanently.

Meanwhile, Bennett noted homeowners can help the situation by disconnecting home sump pumps and footing drains from sanitary sewers and discharging it on the ground outdoors.