CEDAR FALLS — The third and final public meeting about the Greenhill Corridor Study will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Municipal Operations Building, 2200 Technology Parkway.
Two other meetings took place June 5 and Aug. 9 and residents were able to place notes on a map of Greenhill Road to indicate where changes should be made.
“At this point we’ve analyzed the data, we’ve collected the data, we’ve taken in quite a bit of public feedback and factored all in to the analysis,” said Cedar Falls City Engineer Jon Resler. “(We) are now ready to make a recommendation to the council.”
The city is seeking to alleviate congestion as new businesses move into the area. Consulting firm Snyder and Associates is conducting the study.
“At the Dec. 3 meeting we will make these recommendations to council, and of course that’s open to the public so people can come there and make comments as well,” Resler said. “The project is the result of general development in the corridor.”
Roundabouts are being considered at seven of the 11 intersections being studied.
There wasn’t any one comment that stood out for Relser in the past public meetings.
“There were a number of issues and concerns,” Relser said. “I would think the near term projects are probably of the most interest.
The intersection at Greenhill Road and Main Street is set for reconstruction in 2020, according to the city’s capital improvements plan. The cost is estimated to be $1.64 million.
The intersection of Cedar Heights and Greenhill Road also is coming up soon, Resler said.
Construction on the other intersections could come up in five to 50 years depending on the area’s development, he said.
