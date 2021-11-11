Larger share of GOP voters cast ballots in Waterloo, though still outnumbered

WATERLOO — Local Republicans turned out a higher percentage of their voters than Democrats in the recent city/school election, though they were still outnumbered in the county’s two largest cities, the auditor’s office reported this week.

A total of 11,290 registered Democrats voted in the most recent election in Black Hawk County compared with 8,028 registered Republicans. Another 5,462 voters were not registered with either party, and 110 were registered either with the Libertarian or Green parties.

In Waterloo, Democratic voters vastly outnumbered Republicans, winning all but two precincts out of 30. But the GOP wasn’t on the sidelines: A total of 3,747 Republicans voted out of 9,275 registered, or 40.4%, compared with 6,879 Democrats out of 18,832 registered, or 36.5%.

That’s a jump on both sides in Waterloo over the 2019 election, when just 2,986 registered Democrats and 1,620 Republicans voted.

The city’s large turnout, a function of a high-profile mayoral race, bumped up turnout overall in the county to the highest it’s been in a municipal election since 2005.

In Cedar Falls, the election was far more equal between the parties: Seven of 15 precincts were taken by each party, with a tie of 174 on both sides in Ward 1, Precinct 1. Just like Waterloo, a larger percentage of the GOP turned out: A total of 3,298 Republicans out of 7,321 registered, or 45%, compared with 3,518 Democrats out of 8,903 registered, or 39.5%.

That’s not a big difference from 2019, when 3,102 Democrats and 2,993 Republicans voted. Democrats took eight of 15 precincts that year.

A total of 90 requests for absentee ballots were rejected for being received after the shortened deadline, according to the auditor’s office, which sent letters to each rejected voter letting them know other ways to cast a ballot. The auditor’s office did not know how many of those rejected voters ended up voting through another method.

Nine ballots were received in the mail after the Election Day deadline, and under new Iowa laws did not count. Previously, ballot just had to make it to the auditor’s office before the official canvass a week later.

“While nine is a pretty small number of ballots to be rejected due to being late, that is no consolation to the voter whose ballot isn’t counted,” Auditor Grant Veeder said.

Veeder said the number of rejected ballots and requests is likely to be “magnified” next year, when midterm elections are likely to draw a larger swath of voters. He said he’s looking to hire additional staff to deal with the “severe absentee ballot crunch” he expects, as well as appeal to the Board of Supervisors for a “larger and more efficient space arrangement.”

“We will do our best to be prepared,” Veeder said. “We will continue to try to educate voters on the new laws.”

