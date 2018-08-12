CEDAR FALLS — Members of the public are voicing opinions about the future of Greenhill Road.
The second of three public comment meetings was held Thursday to go over the Greenhill Road Corridor Traffic Study.
Extra chairs were needed to accommodate the crowd of more than 60 people, including Cedar Falls City Councilmembers Rob Green and Frank Darrah.
Virgie Warneke, a Greenhill Road corridor resident, is looking forward to the recommendations.
“I think they do a great job at their information gathering,” Warneke said. “I hope that in September when they give us the proposal that they have enough time and are still open if they see a lot of concern about the direction.”
She hopes the recommendations won’t be set in stone.
“We want to make sure that whatever we’re doing fits in with the corridor and the future of this corridor,” said Cedar Falls City Engineer Jon Resler during a presentation. “The corridor has been pretty much like it is now for about 20 years, and pavement life at about 20 years you start seeing the need to repairs to the pavement.”
The city is seeking to alleviate congestion as new businesses move into the area and as it prepares for construction to begin in two years on Iowa Highway 58.
Consulting firm Snyder and Associates is conducting the study.
Roundabouts are being considered at seven of the 11 intersections being studied. Some residents favored roundabouts, but several expressed doubts.
Resler said the comments would be taken into account.
“We take your input and do some more analysis, we add cost to that, to see what are those options going to cost and then we come up with a recommendation and then we present that to the council and to public as well,” Resler said. “That’s not the end of public input.”
There are still opportunities for public comment after the recommendations.
“Now we get into different specific projects, for example: Greenhill and Main,” Resler said.
The intersection at Greenhill Road and Main Street is set for construction in 2020, according to the city’s capital improvements plan. The cost is estimated to be $1.64 million.
The next meeting, in late September, will go over recommendations from the consultants.
mess up Greenhill up roundabouts just like Univ. push the traffic to Orchard Dr.. After you over load Orchard you will want to put roundabouts on it too. The city needs to never build another one.
