Landlord request to double College Hill duplex occupancy voted down

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will have the final say on whether a College Hill landlord will be allowed to add four bedrooms to a duplex he recently purchased, but a city commission agreed with staff to deny it, citing density issues.

Wes Geisler, who owns the duplex at 704 and 706 W. 28th St. in Cedar Falls, asked the city for permission to add two bedrooms to each side of the duplex by finishing the basements, meaning eight people could live there instead of the current four.

But a majority of planning and zoning commissioners sided with city staff in recommending the council deny the request, 4-3. Commissioners Leslie Prideaux and Abigail Sears were absent.

“I’m not against an owner redoing the basement — I’m a landlord myself,” said commissioner Dale Schrad, who voted to deny. “The density issue is one of the things that really bothered me.”

The issue had previously come before the commission at its last meeting, where the group was split: Some believed they should be consistent with the density requirements for rental properties in the College Hill Neighborhood Overlay district, where Geisler’s property sits inside.

That included neighbors Sue Doody and Bob Diedrich, both of whom spoke at Wednesday’s meeting.