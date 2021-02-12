Landlord request to double College Hill duplex occupancy voted down

CEDAR FALLS — The City Council will have the final say on whether a College Hill landlord will be allowed to add four bedrooms to a duplex he recently purchased, but a city commission agreed with staff to deny it, citing density issues.
Wes Geisler, who owns the duplex at 704 and 706 W. 28th St. in Cedar Falls, asked the city for permission to add two bedrooms to each side of the duplex by finishing the basements, meaning eight people could live there instead of the current four.
But a majority of planning and zoning commissioners sided with city staff in recommending the council deny the request, 4-3. Commissioners Leslie Prideaux and Abigail Sears were absent.
“I’m not against an owner redoing the basement — I’m a landlord myself,” said commissioner Dale Schrad, who voted to deny. “The density issue is one of the things that really bothered me.”
The issue had previously come before the commission at its last meeting, where the group was split: Some believed they should be consistent with the density requirements for rental properties in the College Hill Neighborhood Overlay district, where Geisler’s property sits inside.
That included neighbors Sue Doody and Bob Diedrich, both of whom spoke at Wednesday’s meeting.
“I think the description of (the overlay district) was to try to know what people can expect,” Diedrich said. “If exceptions are made, then the guidelines that were set up were not really reliable in the first place.”
Doody noted she was concerned not just with the extra people and extra parking needed, but that those people would invariably be University of Northern Iowa students.
“So we’re not getting any diversity and we’re getting more density, and I don’t think that’s in the best interest of what I call my neighborhood,” she said.
The commissioners who voted to deny agreed with the neighbors.
“Bob’s comments stuck with me,” said commission chair Brad Leeper. “The intent of the overlay is to let people know what they can expect. It strikes me that this flies in the face of that.”
But Kyle Larson, who was among the members who voted to allow Geisler to add the bedrooms, said he was worried it would set a “dangerous precedent of general ownership rights of real estate,” particularly as Geisler wasn’t making any additions to the footprint of the property.
“If it was a two-bedroom house and somebody wants to add a couple of bedrooms in the basement, we would have to say no on the same merits,” Larson argued.