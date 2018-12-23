WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission is looking for its third administrator.
Brett Vette, 58, announced Thursday he was retiring at the end of June from the post he’s held for 13 years.
“I look forward to helping the commission in any way I can in the search for a new administrator,” Vette told the commission’s board members. “Thanks you all.”
Vette was hired in 2006 to replace Gary Wilcox, who had served as the first administrator of the commission, which owns and oversees the county landfill, holds semi-annual hazardous waste and electronics collections and deals with other countywide recycling and waste concerns.
Vette previously managed the Bremer County Landfill for 16 years.
“Thanks for 13 years of excellent service,” said commission member John Mardis, who was part of the board that hired Vette.
Chairman Brian Heath said the commission expects to begin advertising for a new administrator in January with candidate interviews projected in February.
“Our intent is to get somebody on board here to overlap with Brett for as long as possible … up to three months if possible,” Heath said.
“Hopefully we’ll find some good candidates out there,” he added. “I’m sure we’re not going to find somebody with the qualities that Brett brought us and the experience he brought us from Waverly.”
Board also approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for Vette effective Jan. 1 based on a positive job review for the last year.
The current annual salary for the job exceeds $111,000.
