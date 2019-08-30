CEDAR FALLS — More than 100 acres near the site of Cedar Falls’ new high school will be rezoned for residential development.
The Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday recommended 119 acres between Union Road and Waterbury Drive, near the Robinson Dresser Sports Complex, be zoned for residential use.
The commission also recommended amending the land use map to allow for more residential density in the area.
ISG Engineering applied for the rezoning and land use amendment for a new West Fork Crossing development.
Part of the proposed 119 acres is in a flood zone, which David Sturch, Cedar Falls city planner, suggested using as a park for the proposed development.
Notices were sent to property owners who would live next door to the development, Sturch said. Only one person came with concerns, which weren’t about the development.
The new development would be located northeast of the proposed site of Cedar Falls’ new high school. A referendum on the $69.9 million high school was approved in June with more than 65% of voters favoring the project.
Both items passed 6-0 with commissioner Brian Wingert abstaining.
The land amendment and rezoning request will go to the Cedar Falls City Council for approval at a future meeting.
