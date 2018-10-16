CEDAR FALLS — The City Council voted to approve the second reading of a rezoning proposal for the north end of Lakeshore Drive.
The city is being asked to rezone about 21 acres from agricultural to residential for a housing development. Lakeshore Drive resident Tami Stahl spoke out against the development plan, citing storm water drainage concerns.
Karen Howard, Cedar Falls planning and community services manager, addressed some of the drainage concerns during the meeting.
She noted during storm events water comes from the southwest to two sewer intakes into a creek at the bottom of a hill and can create a pond at the intersection of Lilliput Lane and Lakeshore Drive.
“If the ponds get large enough then the water flows over the land off the end of Lakeshore Drive and down the hillside into the stream,” Howard said. “It’s cut a channel.”
The area was planned before the storm water rules the city abides by today, Howard said.
“There’s some erosion that’s occurring there, so there are some concerns about that,” she said. “The hope is that with development of the property and the design of the subdivision that maybe some of those concerns can be addressed.”
Stahl had concerns about the proposal, but noted several times she isn’t against development.
“I am very enthusiastic about educated development and not developing property for some at the expense and detriment of others,” Stahl said. “If our issues aren’t addressed at all I think the citizens of Cedar Falls need to be really concerned about developments going on.”
Stahl has previously asked city officials to visit the area.
Michelle Buchan, another Cedar Falls resident, also spoke out against the proposal.
Dave Wieland, councilman at-large, addressed the issue.
“I just made a note of all the concerns that were presented to make I sure I got them all and that they are addressed,” Wieland said. “We are very interested in making sure we address unintended consequences.”
While the city has voted on rezoning the area, the site plan hasn’t been approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission, which is scheduled to discuss it Oct. 24.
