CEDAR FALLS — Several water drainage issues surrounding a development at Lakeshore Drive were addressed Wednesday evening at the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
The commission voted to approve six new residential lots at the north end of Lakeshore Drive on a 21-acre parcel. Developer and Planning and Zoning commissioner Brian Wingert has been working on the site and abstained from voting on the measure.
The area was rezoned for the development last year despite water runoff concerns brought to the city by residents. The new development will extend Lakeshore Drive into a cul-de-sac.
“The developer has been working on the site and had some improvements put in,” said David Sturch, a planner with the city of Cedar Falls. The lots will be located on 9 acres, and another 9 acres will be reserved for a conservation easement.
“It’s basically a no-build area to maintain the wooded features,” Sturch said. The conservation easement includes an environmentally sensitive area on the north end of the site that features steep slopes, ravines, wetlands and a floodplain.
The floodplain does not abut any of the residential lots, Sturch said.
There is a dam near the site, and the site plan for development includes an access easement on the southeast corner.
It also provides access to a storm water retention pond, Sturch said. “That is a new access created for this plat.”
Lakeshore Drive resident Tami Stahl, who originally brought attention to storm water issues in the area, still has some concerns about the development.
She’s worried about the water coming on to the street before the work is done on the development.
“The workers have been very polite and they’ve tried to work with us, and I appreciate that,” Stahl said.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to approve with Wingert abstaining. David Hurtley and Kyle Larson were absent and Deb Giarusso has not yet been replaced on the commission.
The commission also approved a proposal from Hi Yield LLC to construct an 8,260-square-foot commercial building to provide room for two tenants on Viking Road. The new building is the fourth of five planned buildings in the area.
Both items will be move on to the Cedar Falls City Council for a final decision.
