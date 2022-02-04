La Porte Road reconstruction could get started as soon as this fall, city hears

WATERLOO — Getting rid of unsightly utility poles, a new recreational trail and a roundabout are all part of the planned reconstruction of La Porte Road.

The City Council got its first look at the reconstruction design for the roadway from Michelle Sweeney, a senior project manager at AECOM, which is designing the project.

The road would be rebuilt between Hawthorne Avenue to the north — where La Porte Road begins as a “slip ramp” off of U.S. Highway 218 — to East Shaulis Road to the south, where it becomes Hess Road, said Jamie Knutson, city engineer. The southern portion, which used to also be named Hess, was changed last month for ease of navigation.

Sweeney said the pavement is deteriorating in spots, particularly where La Porte Road serves as a frontage road between Cornwall and Byron avenues. There are no pedestrian or bicycle accommodations. Three signalized intersections were along that stretch, along with a “hawk” signal at the entrance to the fire station.

Most of the 133 crashes along that stretch were at the Mitchell Avenue and San Marnan Drive intersections.

“Those roads are terrible in that area,” Councilor Jerome Amos noted.

The “rural” section of roadway by the KOA campground is two-lane, and widens to four-lane when it reaches busy San Marnan Drive. There are also floodway and wetlands considerations.

“We’re definitely going to make some improvements to the efficiency of the roadway, provide accommodations for businesses, pedestrians, transit users (and) make general enhancements to the corridor,” Sweeney said.

Plans call for a roundabout at East Shaulis and La Porte, but all other intersections will likely stay signalized.

Between Shaulis and Grimm Street, plans call for constructing a two-lane roadway with left-turn lanes at some intersections like the Lost Island Waterpark employee entrance and the campground.

Between Grimm and Bopp streets near Crossroads Center, as well as between East Ridgeway Avenue and the slip ramp, plans call for a three-lane roadway with a center turning lane and a 5-foot sidewalk on the opposite side.

A five-lane roadway — four lanes plus a center turning lane — was planned for the area between Bopp and East Ridgeway, where the majority of La Porte Road restaurants, hotels and other commercial businesses are concentrated. Enhanced crosswalks will be added to some intersections as well.

A 10-foot-wide recreational trail will run the length of the new roadway on the west side, Sweeney said.

“There is going to be a brand-new recreational trail that will tie into that Shaulis trail, and we’re making plans for tying it into the downtown trail system as well, to make that connection for an overall plan,” she said. Designers aren’t sure where the connection will be yet.

Sweeney noted they are trying to minimize impacts to nearby businesses, but said “minor strip acquisitions” would probably be needed, particularly for the recreational trail and sidewalk.

The frontage road paralleling LaPorte, particularly between Cadillac Lanes up to Cornwall Avenue, would be eliminated, Sweeney said, noting it is “kind of a redundancy.”

The project would also work with utility companies to bury all utilities, including power lines, and add ornamental trees and intersection markers at San Marnan and Mitchell Avenue.

“Doing this is a huge enhancement to the businesses along here,” Knutson said of burying the utility lines.

The project is estimated to cost $31.3 million. The city in 2020 received more than $5.5 million in state grants for the first part of the project to the south, and is looking for grants to help fund the rest. Construction could begin as early as this fall beginning to the south, with the roadway expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.

“This is a huge one for the city, for that corridor, for our retail,” Mayor Quentin Hart said.

