La Porte City fined $7K for discharging wastewater with higher than legal E. coli amounts

LA PORTE CITY — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied a $7,000 fine against La Porte City for discharging wastewater that exceeds the legal limit of the fecal bacteria known as E. coli.

The two sides also agreed in late May to deadlines related to making necessary wastewater treatment plant improvements that were required to have been completed a few years ago.

The city’s Eighth Street wastewater treatment plant discharges into Wolf Creek, a tributary of the Cedar River, according to the administrative consent order issued “for the purpose of resolving the violations.”

“DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions,” said a press release issued by the agency.

Amber Sauser, a DNR environmental specialist who’s overseeing the order, said the agency in April found E. Coli concentrations nearly 500 times the legal limit.

She said that’s what ultimately triggered the order from the DNR.

Sauser said a “majority of systems” across Iowa have made or are in the process of making wastewater plant improvements to address E. Coli due to stricter standards and other factors, she said.

The Environmental Protection Agency recommends E. coli “as the best indicator of health risk from water contact in recreational waters.”

According to the DNR’s website, the bacteria does “not themselves make you sick.”

“They are very common in the environment, including lakes and rivers,” the agency states. “High levels of these bacteria indicate that the water has come into contact with fecal material and that pathogens or disease-causing microorganisms may be present. Levels of indicator bacteria above the water quality standard indicate a greater risk of becoming sick for people recreating in the water.”

Per the administrative consent order: the full plans and specifications for upgrades to the facility must be submitted to the DNR for approval by Dec. 31 and the construction contract must be awarded by June 1, 2023.

Construction must be completed and E. coli compliance must be reached two years later.

“The city has no comment on the DNR’s administrative consent order and associated penalty, other than to say that the city intends to comply with the construction schedule detailed in the order,” said City Clerk Jane Whittlesey in an email.

In her statement, she detailed the specifics of the improvements and how they are estimated to cost approximately $7 million.

The issue dates back to February 2017, according to the order. In order to comply with a “national pollutant discharge permit,” the city had to make related improvements by Jan. 1, 2020, and achieve E. coli compliance a month later.

A construction permit was taken out in 2019 for the installation of UV disinfection technology – one of the improvements listed by Whittlesey.

“To date, the construction allowed under this construction permit has not been started,” stated the order.

