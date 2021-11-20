Kruse, Yates offer different mindsets going into Ward 3 runoff election

CEDAR FALLS — Who represents Ward 3 for the next four years will come down to a Nov. 30 runoff election between the incumbent Daryl Kruse, an analytical and pragmatic problem solver, and challenger Carole Yates, a positive, future-oriented listener.

Neither earned more than 50% of the vote in a three candidate race Nov. 2, forcing the second election to determine the winner.

The candidates have vastly different backgrounds, and spoke with The Courier for about a half hour to discuss them, their mindsets, and what’s important to the voters going into the second round.

Absentee ballots can be sent or turned into the Black Hawk County Courthouse, where early voting is also available until Nov. 29. Also, Cedar Falls Christian Church, 2727 W. Fourth St., is a satellite voting location open to any resident for early voting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

Backgrounds

Kruse has been a financial planner and business analyst for the past 35 years.

“It’s a job where you earn your clients, and keep them by giving good advice and doing good research and being intuitive,” he said.

Kruse also has experience as a real estate investor and residential property landlord. He also served three years as a member of the College Hill Partnership committee.

Yates was a high school English and journalism teacher, and spent time teaching business writing to different local Cedar Valley businesses, as well as teaching journalism classes at the University of Northern Iowa.

She’s applied her media skills by also working for a private publishing company and radio station, but more recently retired after being a program manager at the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education.

“That diverse background and experience makes me able to connect with and communicate with a lot of different kinds of people,” she said.

Kruse has served on the council since 2018. While Yates is a newcomer to local politics, she has been a member of the city’s Resilience Committee and worked with the city in helping it be more sustainable and use less energy.

PSO issue

Yates and Kruse are not considering changes to the Public Safety Officer model. While both targeted communication as being one area that could be improved, they had different mindsets on it going forward.

“All I see is that it seems to be working. Some people still get pretty upset about it, but I think we have to just keep moving on,” said Yates, who added that if elected she’d like to spend time continuing to learn about it, but also focusing on other issues.

Kruse contends he’s completed “tons of research on it” over the last four years, and that it continues to be a discussion among people over the costs and benefits. He would like to continue looking over any figures that come to light and argue it’s a cost-saving measure for police and fire.

“I’m not about making a generalized statement that it’s not working,” he said, adding “I’m not blindly going to be against it or for it, I’m going to say it hey it’s got to prove itself analytically.”

Staffing

Neither is interested in suggesting any drastic changes involving key personnel, but they both feel it could be time for some additions, or further evaluating.

Overall, Yates says city staff does a “really good job” of guiding the council and helping provide important information. She supports the Racial Equity Task Force’s recommendation to create a position to support the Human Rights Commission, and sees a need for more communications staff.

“Sometimes they (city staff) could promote more, or let the public better know what they are doing, and how concerns get resolved,” she said.

She supports the hiring of consultants and has found them to be helpful when working with the city in the past, whereas Kruse is more skeptical when it comes to whether they are needed all the time.

“I’m always leery about a consultant. You get a consultant to give you the results that somebody thinks you want,” he said.

He noted his support for evaluating staff in different ways, one example being a cultural audit using an unbiased third party service to analyze staff with surveys and questioning.

Campaign trail

“One thing that I’ve become aware of in Ward 3 is its rapid growth. A number of residents have concerns about that,” Yates said. “One of the concerns I’ve heard from several people is traffic to the new high school and how that is going to be handled.”

She also noted telling residents that she’d like the downtown to be more walkable and more bikeable, and be open to creative ideas, like a shuttle service, parking ramp, or drop-off zones.

In addition, she has been encouraging people to vote: “That makes a difference in how our democracy is,” and is responsible for starting the petition to get a satellite early voting location at Cedar Falls Christian Church.

In one case, they shared a finding while out on the campaign trail: A few residents are concerned about speeding, traffic and a lack of a crosswalk on Union Road and the impact it has on families with children on Fieldstone Boulevard and Paddington Drive walking to school.

Kruse pointed out some residents have leaf collection concerns, because staff used to collect them daily but now they are collected “as much as possible.” A texting service where a person requests it, instead of having truck running all the routes, could be a solution, he noted.

Concerns about the watershed, because of clogged retention ponds, is another one. And the recently adopted downtown zoning code has also stirred up a lot of people, he pointed out.

Other info

Yates is a supporter of local economic development and a stronger partnership with the University of Northern Iowa, according to campaign material released after the city election.

Other focuses include preparing Cedar Falls for the Main Street reconstruction between Sixth Street and Seerley Boulevard and making Cedar Falls a more welcoming community.

“She is committed to helping Cedar Falls welcome everyone, anticipating future challenges and providing for ongoing well-being for all citizens,” her runoff election flyer states.

Kruse grew up “on your typical Old McDonald’s farm with dairy, hogs, chickens, ducks, turkeys, cats and dogs,” and feels he has the “knack, the skills, or ‘Good Old Farm Boy common sense and work ethic’ to ask for your vote to continue improving the great city of Cedar Falls,” he said in an earlier email to The Courier.

Kruse does not believe in “rubber stamping city staff proposals,” and says he has asked for more disclosure from staff and more council proceedings to be recorded.

And he fully supports continued economic growth, “but it has to improve our quality of life and not overcrowd certain areas at the expense of the nearby neighborhoods.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.