Kobliska wins Evansdale mayoral race with 80% of the vote

Results from Tuesday's elections in Denver, Gilbertville, Evansdale, Elk Run Heights, Hudson, and Janesville.

In Denver, incumbent Mayor Rod Diercks easily won another four-year term, besting challenger Jeremie Peterson, 391 to 154, or 71.7% to 28.3%.

In Evansdale, City Clerk DeAnne Kobliska steamrolled opponent Craig Young in the mayoral race, taking just more than 80% of the vote, 617 to 126. For the open at-large council seat, Justin Smock bested Kelly Parker, 464 to 303, while incumbent Ward 2 councilor Gene Walker lost his seat to Ronald Nichols, 100 to 84.

A public measure in Evansdale to discontinue the utility board of trustees failed by a wide margin, 559 to 179, while a measure reducing the number of library board members from nine to five passed, 415 to 318.

In Gilbertville, the two races were uncontested, with the sitting Mayor Mark Thome and incumbent Councilor Jeff Frost tallying 106 and 133 votes, respectively.

The Hudson mayor's race also had one candidate, incumbent George Wessel, who received 366 votes.

Two council seats were won by incumbents Gail Bunz and Kate Wyatt, who finished with 249 and 241 votes, respectively. The third vote-getter was Danielle DeVries, with 238 votes.

A final Hudson race featured current Councilor Lori Seawel, who received 347 votes and will serve the remainder of a four-year term that expires in January 2024.

In Janesville, incumbent David Beenblossom was the lone mayoral candidate and received 115 votes.

On council, three seats were won by the three veterans -- Dennis Miller, Susan Stapleton, and Jeff Conover, the only candidates, received 119, 115 and 104 votes, respectively.

Elk Run Heights had five open council seats, with six candidates running for them. Incumbents Dennis Bass and Heather Sallis received the most votes with 153 and 151, respectively.

Three challengers will fill the remaining seats: Gary Wurtz with 143 votes, Mark McChane with 142 votes, and Dave Galbraith with 133 votes.

Wade Jacobs finished with 92 votes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Amie Rivers Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account. Follow Amie Rivers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today