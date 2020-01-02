{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will return to Iowa for a town hall Friday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

The program begins at 12:45 p.m., with the town hall from 1-2:45 p.m.

Those wishing to attend should RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/iowaforamy/event/186897/ .

