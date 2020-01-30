Klobuchar to hold campaign event Saturday in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- With days to go before the Iowa Caucuses, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will hold several Get Out the Caucus events around Iowa, including one in Cedar Falls.
Klobuchar's campaign announced she will appear at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club, 304 Clay St., in Cedar Falls.
The senator from Minnesota is currently polling at an average of 9.6% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics.
Amie Rivers
Staff Writer
Courier staff writer (currently politics) from 2007-2012 and from 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa Associated Press Media Editors award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018).
