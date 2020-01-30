You are the owner of this article.
Klobuchar to hold campaign event Saturday in Cedar Falls
Klobuchar to hold campaign event Saturday in Cedar Falls

012620kw-klobuchar-03

Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at a town hall event at Black's Building in Waterloo to campaign for president before the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses on Sunday morning.

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

CEDAR FALLS -- With days to go before the Iowa Caucuses, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will hold several Get Out the Caucus events around Iowa, including one in Cedar Falls.

Klobuchar's campaign announced she will appear at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club, 304 Clay St., in Cedar Falls.

The senator from Minnesota is currently polling at an average of 9.6% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics.

