Klobuchar supporters host 'Hot Dish' house party in Osage today

OSAGE -- Two leaders of agriculture who have endorsed U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar for the Democratic nomination for president will appear at a "Hot Dish House Party" on her behalf in northeast Iowa.

Pam Johnson, the former president of the National Corngrowers Association, and Dave Frederickson, the former commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, will stump for Klobuchar at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at VFW Post 7920, 3693 U.S. Hwy. 218, in Osage.

Klobuchar is polling at an average of 8.5% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics, good enough for fifth place.

