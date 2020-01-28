You are the owner of this article.
Klobuchar supporters host 'Hot Dish' house party in Osage today
top story

Klobuchar supporters host 'Hot Dish' house party in Osage today

012620kw-klobuchar-03

Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at a town hall event at Black's Building in Waterloo to campaign for president before the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses on Sunday morning.

 KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

OSAGE -- Two leaders of agriculture who have endorsed U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar for the Democratic nomination for president will appear at a "Hot Dish House Party" on her behalf in northeast Iowa.

Pam Johnson, the former president of the National Corngrowers Association, and Dave Frederickson, the former commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, will stump for Klobuchar at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at VFW Post 7920, 3693 U.S. Hwy. 218, in Osage.

Klobuchar is polling at an average of 8.5% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics, good enough for fifth place.

Photos: Presidential candidates campaign in the area

