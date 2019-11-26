{{featured_button_text}}
klobuchar-debate

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate Oct. 15 at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. 

 John Minchillo, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GRUNDY CENTER — A Minnesota senator running for president will make several stops in Northeast Iowa this week, her campaign announced.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar will host a Franklin County meet and greet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at La Frontera, 200 First St. N.W., in Hampton.

Klobuchar will hold a Mitchell County House Party at noon Wednesday at 1360 487th St. in St. Ansgar.

She will hold a Chickasaw County roundtable discussion on the agricultural economy at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Pub at the Pinicon, 2205 S. Linn Ave., in New Hampton, as well as a 5 p.m. roundtable discussion on child care and family leave at Natural Grind, 721 G Ave., Grundy Center.

Among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, Klobuchar is polling at an average of 5.3% — the top of the lower tier of presidential candidates, according to Real Clear Politics.

That puts her in fifth place in the Iowa polls, behind South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 23.5%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 17.8%, and Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, both tied at an average of 17%.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments