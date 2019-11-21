GRUNDY CENTER -- A Minnesota senator running for president will make a stop in northeast Iowa next week.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar will host a campaign event on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Grundy Center, her campaign announced Thursday.
No details on time or venue were yet available.
Among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, Klobuchar is polling at an average of 5.3% -- the top of the lower tier of presidential candidates, according to Real Clear Politics.
That puts her in fifth place in the Iowa polls, behind South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 23.5%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 17.8%, and Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, both tied at an average of 17%.
