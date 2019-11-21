{{featured_button_text}}
Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., center speaks as Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, left and Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg listen during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

GRUNDY CENTER -- A Minnesota senator running for president will make a stop in northeast Iowa next week.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar will host a campaign event on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Grundy Center, her campaign announced Thursday.

No details on time or venue were yet available.

Among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, Klobuchar is polling at an average of 5.3% -- the top of the lower tier of presidential candidates, according to Real Clear Politics.

That puts her in fifth place in the Iowa polls, behind South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 23.5%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 17.8%, and Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, both tied at an average of 17%.

ISU poll: Buttigieg jumps into lead as Warren support slides

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Staff writer at The Courier 2005 (college intern), 2007-2012, 2015-present. Graduate of UNI 2006. Three-time Iowa APME award winner (investigative reporting 2008, lifestyle feature 2016, business feature 2018)

Load comments